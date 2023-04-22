Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts updated its FY23 guidance to $8.95-9.10 EPS.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.97.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

