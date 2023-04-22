Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.13 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,602 shares in the company, valued at $292,866.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $28,365. 7.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.

