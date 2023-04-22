CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Bank of America

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.85.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

