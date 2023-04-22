Stephens Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $36.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.85.

CSX Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

