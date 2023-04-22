Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY23 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,949,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

