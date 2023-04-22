Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNXGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY23 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,949,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

