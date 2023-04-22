L’Oréal S.A. (LRLCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.0325 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $0.87.

L’Oréal Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.80.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

