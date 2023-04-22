CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYBR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.52.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $165.73.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $211,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 29,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

