Prysmian S.p.A. (PRYMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1954 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Prysmian Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $20.82 on Friday. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PRYMY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prysmian in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Prysmian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

