Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Badger Meter Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $135.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.94.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Badger Meter by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

