CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at UBS Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

