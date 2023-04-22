Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at DA Davidson

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.64.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.36.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also

