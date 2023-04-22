StockNews.com Lowers Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

BMRC stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $333.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26.

Insider Activity at Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $26,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,535.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $26,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,535.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

