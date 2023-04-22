AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AXR stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

