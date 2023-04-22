Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $333,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ASB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.