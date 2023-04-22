JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.85.

CSX opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CSX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

