Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Piper Sandler

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.33.

Banner Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Banner stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. Banner has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.82.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.23 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 30.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Banner will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Banner by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Banner by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Banner by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Featured Articles

