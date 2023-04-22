Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $321.88.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $293.99 on Friday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.84 and a 200-day moving average of $280.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 726.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.