Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CROX stock opened at $147.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.96. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,140. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,170,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Crocs by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 897,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,452,000 after purchasing an additional 325,066 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.