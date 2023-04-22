Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 6.0 %

EGBN opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.87. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $56.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,679,000 after acquiring an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,778,000 after acquiring an additional 77,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after acquiring an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.