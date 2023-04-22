Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

