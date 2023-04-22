Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $637.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 27.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 135,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

