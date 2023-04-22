SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 70,915 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 192.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Genpact worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Genpact by 110.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Genpact by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on G. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Genpact Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,881.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,195. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.