SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of WNS worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 381.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WNS by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WNS by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.58%. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

