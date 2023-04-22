Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $96,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

PPLT opened at $103.91 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $76.09 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.