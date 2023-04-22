SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 38,385 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $71,389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in JD.com by 621.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,249,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,651 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $40,138,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Stock Down 1.5 %

JD.com stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

