SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,935 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $37.63 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

