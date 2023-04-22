SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 219,756 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 722.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 718,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 197,098 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter worth $10,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $20.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

