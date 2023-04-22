SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 292.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 89,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $157.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.45. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

