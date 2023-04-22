Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,425,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,064,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,897 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.98 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

