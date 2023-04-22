Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in EVERTEC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Articles

