Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $382,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradyne Trading Down 1.4 %

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $97.99 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.09.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

