Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 3,774 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

