Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,922,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EVTC stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

