Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $151.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.