Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Holdings Lifted by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

