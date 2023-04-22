Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Loop Capital downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Teradyne stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.09. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

