Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 177.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 864.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,720 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 627.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

