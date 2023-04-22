Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 1,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.05 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average of $213.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.