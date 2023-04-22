Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 5,389 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 373,482 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,711,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.