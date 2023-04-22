Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 4.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $234.05 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $440.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

