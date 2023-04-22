BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $654,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $115.37 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $292.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

