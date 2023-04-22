Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $234.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.00 and a 200 day moving average of $213.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

