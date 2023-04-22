Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 110 at Barclays

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.30) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deliveroo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deliveroo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 91 ($1.13) to GBX 88 ($1.09) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.25.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Deliveroo stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

