Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CUZ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CUZ opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $65,105,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,134 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 73.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,681,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,694,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.