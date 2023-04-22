Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.27.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $145.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $166.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $421,036.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $421,036.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,500. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

