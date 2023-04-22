Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$312.13 million and a P/E ratio of 11.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.67. Tidewater Renewables has a 1-year low of C$7.68 and a 1-year high of C$14.27.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.