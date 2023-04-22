PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.47.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $144,138.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,495.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $144,138.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,495.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $895,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,114,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,255 shares of company stock worth $8,104,509 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $168,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

