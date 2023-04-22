Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given New GBX 2,280 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,310 ($28.59) to GBX 2,280 ($28.21) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Victrex Price Performance

Shares of VTXPF opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. Victrex has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $25.64.

About Victrex

(Get Rating)

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.