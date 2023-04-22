Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given New GBX 2,280 Price Target at Barclays

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,310 ($28.59) to GBX 2,280 ($28.21) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Victrex Price Performance
Shares of VTXPF opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. Victrex has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $25.64.
About Victrex
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victrex (VTXPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.