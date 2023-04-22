J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target Increased to GBX 295 by Analysts at Barclays

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.53) to GBX 295 ($3.65) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JSAIY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 228 ($2.82) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.55) to GBX 213 ($2.64) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.00.

JSAIY opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

