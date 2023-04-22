NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NGL opened at $2.97 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NGL Energy Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CFO Bradley P. Cooper acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

